1 dead after shooting in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. -- One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Duluth.
Local police say the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near the intersection of North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street, in the city's Endion neighborhood.
Responding officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews took the victim to a local hospital, where they later died.
The victim's identity has yet to be released.
The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
