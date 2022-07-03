1 dead after shooting in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Duluth.

Local police say the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near the intersection of North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street, in the city's Endion neighborhood.

Responding officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews took the victim to a local hospital, where they later died.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.