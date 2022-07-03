Watch CBS News
1 dead after shooting in Duluth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Duluth.

Local police say the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near the intersection of North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street, in the city's Endion neighborhood. 

Responding officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews took the victim to a local hospital, where they later died.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. 

WCCO Staff
First published on July 2, 2022

