Greater Minnesota News

1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in crash near Spicer

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn. – A driver was killed and two others are seriously hurt after a crash Monday morning in central Minnesota.

The collision happened at about 10:38 a.m. in Green Lake Township, which is just south of Spicer, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a pickup truck went through an intersection and struck a sedan. The pickup driver, a 79-year-old man, was killed in the collision.

The driver of the sedan, a 28-year-old woman, was seriously hurt and transported to a Willmar hospital. She had two passengers: a 4-month-old boy who wasn't hurt, and a 41-year-old man who was ejected from the vehicle. He was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 10:03 PM

