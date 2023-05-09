1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in crash near Spicer
WILLMAR, Minn. – A driver was killed and two others are seriously hurt after a crash Monday morning in central Minnesota.
The collision happened at about 10:38 a.m. in Green Lake Township, which is just south of Spicer, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say a pickup truck went through an intersection and struck a sedan. The pickup driver, a 79-year-old man, was killed in the collision.
The driver of the sedan, a 28-year-old woman, was seriously hurt and transported to a Willmar hospital. She had two passengers: a 4-month-old boy who wasn't hurt, and a 41-year-old man who was ejected from the vehicle. He was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.