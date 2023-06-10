1 dead, 2 injured in Austin drive-by shooting; police searching for suspects, additional victims

AUSTIN, Minn. -- One man is dead and at least two others are injured following a drive-by shooting late Friday night in southern Minnesota.

The Austin Police Department says it responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into am unoccupied home around 10:40 p.m. on the 700 block of 4th Street North.

Upon arrival, officers found a dead man and two injured passengers inside the vehicle.

According to police, before the crash, five people had entered the vehicle when a Dodge Durango approached and a person inside it began firing. The other vehicle began to roll, crashing into the home, where officers found it.

Investigators say they are looking for a white 2020 Dodge Durango with Minnesota plate JAG300 as well as two people who were believed to be in the suspect vehicle at the time.

Cham Oman, 28, of Austin, is believed to have been driving the vehicle while Manamany Abella, 23, of Austin, is believed to have been a passenger. Police say they are considered armed and dangerous, and not to approach them if sighted.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspects or the Durango is asked to call APD at 507-437-9400 or 911.

Investigators say the shooting was likely a targeted incident, but it remains under investigation.

Two victims - a man and a woman - remain in the hospital in serious but stable condition, police say.

Another two passengers in the victim vehicle fled the scene. Investigators say they are concerned they may have been injured and are trying to locate them.