1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin

HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.

Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.

The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.

Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.

The sheriff's office is investigating.