1 dead, 1 injured in crash near University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – One person is dead and another is hurt following a crash Monday afternoon in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood.

Police say it happened on Cretin Avenue North near Mississippi River Boulevard, just west of University of St. Thomas' campus. A WCCO crew at the scene saw the wreckage, which involved an SUV and a sedan.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed, and another person in that same vehicle was injured. Their condition hasn't been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 7:04 PM

