1 dead, 1 injured in crash near University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – One person is dead and another is hurt following a crash Monday afternoon in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood.

Police say it happened on Cretin Avenue North near Mississippi River Boulevard, just west of University of St. Thomas' campus. A WCCO crew at the scene saw the wreckage, which involved an SUV and a sedan.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed, and another person in that same vehicle was injured. Their condition hasn't been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.