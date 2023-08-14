Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 hurt after crashing into tree in western Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OSSEO, Wis. -- One person was killed and another injured in a crash in western Wisconsin.

Trempealeau County officials say that the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, along Interstate 94 near Osseo.

Investigators say the vehicle appears to have lost control during a rainstorm, ultimately skidding off the road and striking a tree.

The 66-year-old passenger died of her injuries, but the 41-year-old driver was taken to Osseo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both are from the Twin Cities metro area.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 3:02 PM

