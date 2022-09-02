Watch CBS News

Your complete guide to Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fair

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

More answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair
Friday is Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fair!

It's MPR Day at the state fair. 

Sept. 2 Admission Prices: $17 (Ages 13-64), $15 (Ages 5-12), $15 (Ages 65+), Free (4 and under) 

Deals of the day: Early bird specials are offered until 1 p.m. on Mighty Midway and Kidway rides & games.

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Friday, Sept. 2.

 

Friday's schedule at the WCCO booth

  • 9:00 a.m. WCCO-TV Booth opens Mid-Morning LIVE
  • 10:00 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
  • 10:30 a.m. Bag Giveaway
  • 11:00 a.m. Talent Meet and Greet
  • 11:15 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
  • 3:00 p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
  • 3:15 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
  • 3:30 p.m. Bag Giveaway
  • 4:00 p.m. '4 at the Fair' LIVE
  • 5:00 p.m. 5pm Newscast LIVE
  • 6:00 p.m. 6pm Newscast LIVE
  • 6:35p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
  • 6:45 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
  • 7:00 p.m. Bag Giveaway
  • 9:00 p.m. WCCO-TV Booth closes
  • 10:00p.m. 10pm Newscast LIVE

More on the WCCO booth right here.   

