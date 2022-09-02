Your complete guide to Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Friday is Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fair!
It's MPR Day at the state fair.
Sept. 2 Admission Prices: $17 (Ages 13-64), $15 (Ages 5-12), $15 (Ages 65+), Free (4 and under)
Deals of the day: Early bird specials are offered until 1 p.m. on Mighty Midway and Kidway rides & games.
Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Friday, Sept. 2.
Friday's schedule at the WCCO booth
- 9:00 a.m. WCCO-TV Booth opens Mid-Morning LIVE
- 10:00 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 10:30 a.m. Bag Giveaway
- 11:00 a.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 11:15 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:00 p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 3:15 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:30 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 4:00 p.m. '4 at the Fair' LIVE
- 5:00 p.m. 5pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:00 p.m. 6pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:35p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 6:45 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 7:00 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 9:00 p.m. WCCO-TV Booth closes
- 10:00p.m. 10pm Newscast LIVE
More on the WCCO booth right here.