Your complete guide to Day 12 at the Minnesota State Fair
Monday is Day 12 of the Minnesota State Fair -- and sadly the fair's last day of 2022!
It's Kids Day, featuring $12 tickets for kids ages 5-12, as well as all-day discounts at the Mighty Midway, and discounts for kids at many food and merchandise booths.
Take advantage of Last Chance Deals all day by visiting an information booth, or by clicking here.
Monday is also Hmong Minnesota Day, with great activities planned at Dan Patch Park between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
You can meet fair mascots Fairchild and Fairborne from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Visitors Plaza.
And check out the "baddest bull riders and barrel racers" during the Bulls & Barrels Championship at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in Warner Coliseum.
For a full list of activities, you can click here.
Sept. 5 Admission Prices: $17 (Ages 13-64), $12 (Ages 5-12), $15 (Ages 65+), Free (4 and under)
At the Grandstand
It's Free Kids Day Fun Fest at the Grandstand Monday, featuring "special kids performances by high-energy musicians B2wins, yo-yo master and juggler Mark Hayward and the singing sisters The Dollipops!" No tickets are required for admission.
Monday's schedule at the WCCO booth
- 9:00 a.m. WCCO-TV Booth opens
- 10:00 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 10:30 a.m. Bag Giveaway
- 11:45 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 12:30 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 1:00 p.m. Nickelodeon Universe Photo-Op
- 3:15 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:30 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 5:30 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 6:30 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 7:00 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 8:00 p.m. WCCO-TV Booth closes