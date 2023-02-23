Snowstorm pics: Minnesotans share photos of winter landscapes

Snowstorm pics: Minnesotans share photos of winter landscapesget the free app
Most of the storm has already passed, but many Minnesotans are already getting out to enjoy the snow.
They're also sharing their best photos of the winter landscape.
Check out the pictures below from WCCO viewers. You can submit yours here.
RELATED: NEXT Weather Live Updates
Before and after the snow fell in Lakeville
Getting out to sled in Roberts, Wis.
As the snow starts to fall again in Uptown
This very good dog had maybe too much fun out in the snow
Blistery winter cold in Truman
Doggo from Inver Grove Heights loves the snow
Lori Classen from Inver Grove Heights said her dog loves the snow, but since he's only 15 inches tall, she had to shovel an area in the front yard so he doesn't disappear.