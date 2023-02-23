Watch CBS News

Snowstorm pics: Minnesotans share photos of winter landscapes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Most of the storm has already passed, but many Minnesotans are already getting out to enjoy the snow. 

They're also sharing their best photos of the winter landscape.

Check out the pictures below from WCCO viewers. You can submit yours here.

RELATED: NEXT Weather Live Updates

 

Before and after the snow fell in Lakeville

Angie Lawson
Angie Lawson
Getting out to sled in Roberts, Wis.

Tara Peterson
As the snow starts to fall again in Uptown

James Kenline
This very good dog had maybe too much fun out in the snow

Michelle Prescott-Guderian
Blistery winter cold in Truman

Jana Gaffer
Doggo from Inver Grove Heights loves the snow

Lori Classen from Inver Grove Heights said her dog loves the snow, but since he's only 15 inches tall, she had to shovel an area in the front yard so he doesn't disappear.

Lori Classen
Firefox the dog enjoying the snow in Blaine

Rebecca Waldock
