NEXT Weather Alert: Wind chills as cold as -40º, dangerous cold before slight warm-up on Christmas
NEXT Weather Alert factors:
- Blowing snow
- Slick roads
- Dangerous cold
MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll still be dangerously cold on Saturday, with blowing snow creating a number of issues, especially on the roads.
The wind will be a major factor throughout the day, with gusts of 25-35 mph. That can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 15-30 minutes. Wind chills will get to anywhere between -20 and -40 degrees.
The storm started on Wednesday, dropping upwards of 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, and the winds started to throw that snow around Thursday and Friday. Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border closed on Thursday and again on Friday. Many highways especially in the southwestern part of the state remain closed on Saturday morning.
WCCO extended the NEXT Weather Alert into Saturday morning because of the wind chills. Blizzard warnings have expired in the state, and most of the winter weather advisories have expired as well.
The next chance for snowfall is on Sunday afternoon; the metro could see up to 3 inches of snow, and western Minnesota could see accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Then there will be a warmup throughout the week, with highs reaching the 30s.