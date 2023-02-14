NEXT Weather Alert: Blizzard conditions out west, soaking rain in the metro for Valentine's Day

NEXT Weather Alert: Blizzard conditions out west, soaking rain in the metro for Valentine's Dayget the free app
A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Tuesday due to a strong storm that will bring soaking rain to the Twin Cities, and accumulating snow to western Minnesota.
Tuesday will be another mild one, with temperatures in the high 30s in most of the state, with some 40s out east and in western Wisconsin. The high will be 39 in the metro.
There is a Winter Storm Watch out west, but not so much due to possible snow totals – but for wind speeds that will reach up to 50 mph. There could be brief blizzard-like conditions.
Rain will transition into heavy, wet snow in the metro after midnight Wednesday, but it won't last long, with a little more than a half inch of accumulation expected.
Parts of western Minnesota and the Arrowhead could see up to 5 inches by Wednesday morning.
It will be breezy the next several days as this storm passes. Temps will dip, with Thursday's highs in the teens. But we'll warm back into the upper-30s again this weekend.