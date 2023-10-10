Vikings reportedly placing Justin Jefferson on injured reserve

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson will reportedly miss at least four games after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings plan to place Jefferson on injured reserve. Pelissero said the exact timeline for Jefferson's return is unknown, but he will miss a minimum of four games on IR.

The #Vikings plan to place WR Justin Jefferson on injured reserve because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, per sources.



The exact timeline is TBD based on how he responds to treatment. But Jefferson is out at least four games. pic.twitter.com/hBAYZHZqlV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

Jefferson limped off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and was held out for the remainder. The Vikings lost 27-20.

On Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team would "have to medically make a good decision and help almost protect [Jefferson] from himself a little bit in a way where we gotta take care of him and get him back to 100%."

"We're gonna do what's best for Justin and make sure we give him the treatment and plan that is a big picture positive for him," he said.

MORE: Justin Jefferson talks success, failure, sunglasses

The Vikings' next four games are at the Chicago Bears, at home against the San Francisco 49ers, at the Green Bay Packers and at the Atlanta Falcons.

Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His yardage is third in the NFL among wide receivers.

The Vikings are 1-4 on the season and will now be without their best player until at least mid-November.

In Jefferson's absence, rookie Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn will take on bigger roles. Addison has 19 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns on the year, while Osborn has hauled in 13 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

O'Connell praised Addison after Sunday's 61-yard, one-touchdown performance.

"So many things you like about receiver play, he does so naturally, and he's just improving every opportunity he gets," he said. "Really excited about Jordan, lucky to have him."

Tight end T.J. Hockenson will also likely see more targets in Jefferson's absence. He already has 30 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

The Vikings and Jefferson were negotiating a new contract before this season.