Gameday updates: Vikings lead Panthers 14-13 after fumble recovery TD
MINNEAPOLIS — For the second straight week, the Minnesota Vikings will battle another winless team as they take on the Carolina Panthers on the road.
The Vikings' turnover woes continued in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, with a goal line interception off of T.J. Hockenson's hands sealing the loss. They lead the league in turnovers with nine, and their turnover differential of minus seven is also the worst in the league.
The Panthers, meanwhile, are averaging less than 20 points a game while surrendering an average of 27, giving them the 24th ranked scoring offense and 25th ranked scoring defense. After missing last week's game, rookie quarterback Bryce Young is on track to start against the Vikings' defense, which is ranked 25th and 27th in passing yards and touchdowns allowed.
Sunday's game will mark a homecoming for wide receiver Adam Thielen, who spent the first nine years of his career in his home state of Minnesota before being cut and signing with the Panthers last offseason. Thielen, 33, has 20 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns through three games with Carolina.
Who are experts predicting will win?
Current odds have the Vikings favored by 4 points. All of CBS Sports' eight experts have picked the Vikings to win.
Vikings take lead on fumble recovery TD
The Vikings have their first lead of the day after Harrison Smith knocked the ball out of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's hands and D.J. Wonnum returned it for a touchdown.
Minnesota leads 14-13 in the third quarter.
Field goal gives Panthers 13-7 lead at halftime
The Panthers turned their second takeaway into three points and take a 13-7 lead into halftime.
Another interception ends promising Vikings drive
The Vikings looked like they were primed to score some points before halftime, but Kirk Cousins was hit as he threw on first down, leading to an easy interception.
Leading 10-7, the Panthers may steal some more points before the break.
Justin Jefferson TD makes it 10-7
The Vikings nearly had another goal-line disaster on a bad snap exchange, but Kirk Cousins managed to keep the ball.
One play later, Cousins hit Jefferson in the end zone for a score. It's now 10-7 in the second quarter.
Panthers lead 10-0 after Vikings' defense stands firm at goal line
The Panthers had no trouble driving down the field, but in the red zone, the Vikings' defense stood firm and held them to a field goal.
Carolina leads 10-0 in the second quarter.
Cousins throws pick-6 at goal line, Panthers lead 7-0
The Vikings' first drive looked promising, but after a penalty called back a Justin Jefferson touchdown, Kirk Cousins threw an interception at the goal line that the Panthers returned all the way for a touchdown.
The Vikings will get the ball back down 7-0 early.
Center Garrett Bradbury inactive again
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury will miss a third straight game due to injury.
Bradbury is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, along with safety Lewis Cine, quarterback Jaren Hall, tight end Nick Muse and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga. Pass rusher Marcus Davenport will be active for just the second time this season.
The Panthers also released their inactive list: running back Raheem Blackshear, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, safety Xavier Woods, cornerback Sam Webb, linebacker Deion Jones and offensive tackle David Sharpe.
