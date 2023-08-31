Vikings name 8 captains, including Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter

The Athletic ranks NFL venues: Where does U.S. Bank Stadium land?

The Athletic ranks NFL venues: Where does U.S. Bank Stadium land?

The Athletic ranks NFL venues: Where does U.S. Bank Stadium land?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings named eight captains for the upcoming season, including their superstar wide receiver and a player many thought wouldn't even be on the team this year.

The captains named Thursday are quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, right tackle Brian O'Neill, pass rusher Danielle Hunter, linebacker Jordan Hicks, fullback C.J. Ham and safeties Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus.

The most surprising names on the list are Hunter and Metellus. The former was the subject of trade rumors all offseason, until they were finally put to rest by a new deal in July.

Metellus, meanwhile, is a backup safety and special teamer, though he's reportedly impressed in camp this offseason.

Cousins, Smith, O'Neill and Ham have all been Vikings captains before — Cousins in each of his six seasons with the Vikings. It's a new honor for Jefferson, Hunter, Hicks and Metellus.

Also on Thursday, the Vikings announced a contract extension for star tight end T.J. Hockenson.