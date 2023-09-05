Vikings season preview: How do the opening day starters look compared to 2022?

MINNEAPOLIS — New year, new roster for the Minnesota Vikings.

While the offensive side of the ball has stayed largely the same — save for a couple of big changes — the defensive side has been almost completely overhauled. To really appreciate how much the team has changed, let's compare the 2022 opening day starters to the projected starters for 2023.

2022 2023 Offense Offense QB — Kirk Cousins QB — Kirk Cousins WR — Justin Jefferson WR — Justin Jefferson WR — Adam Thielen WR — K.J. Osborn WR — K.J. Osborn WR — Jordan Addison RB — Dalvin Cook RB — Alexander Mattison TE — Johnny Mundt TE — T.J. Hockenson LT — Christian Darrisaw LT — Christian Darrisaw LG — Ezra Cleveland LG — Ezra Cleveland C — Garrett Bradbury C — Garrett Bradbury RG — Ed Ingram RG — Ed Ingram RT — Brian O'Neill RT — Brian O'Neill Defense Defense OLB — Danielle Hunter OLB – Danielle Hunter OLB — Za'Darius Smith OLB — Marcus Davenport ILB — Eric Kendricks ILB — Brian Asamoah ILB — Jordan Hicks ILB — Jordan Hicks CB — Cam Dantzler CB — Byron Murphy Jr. CB — Patrick Peterson CB — Akayleb Evans S — Harrison Smith S — Harrison Smith S — Camryn Bynum S — Camryn Bynum NT — Jonathan Bullard NT — Khyiris Tonga DE — Harrison Phillips DE — Harrison Phillips DE — Dalvin Tomlinson DE — Dean Lowry

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Minnesota Vikings offensive linemen huddle before a play in the third quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Returning starters



On offense, the Vikings return eight of 11 starters from last year's opening day, including the entire offensive line. Continuity along the line is usually important, though with each interior position being a question mark at best, the Vikings will be hoping for improvement from Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury and Ed Ingram.

On defense, just five of 11 starters are the same. That means more than half of the defense has been retooled. Luckily, the returning starters are some of the most important — Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith and Jordan Hicks, in particular, will provide some much-needed experience to a defense whose average age is 27.2 years.

Youth movement

Speaking of age, the offensive starting lineup is even younger — just one starter is over 30 (Kirk Cousins, 35); the average age is 25.9 years, about half a year younger than last year's average age (26.5).

The difference is even starker on the defense, where last year's starting unit was more than a full year older, on average, than this year's (28.5 vs. 27.2, respectively).

Overall, the average age of the Vikings' starters is 26.5 years, as opposed to 27.5 last year.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 26: Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Byron Murphy (7) looks on during warm-ups before a pre-season NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals on August 26, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Make new friends, but keep the old

There are some new names on the first rung of the depth chart — some of them new to the starters and others new to the Vikings entirely.

Perhaps none is more important than Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings' new No. 1 cornerback. The 25-year-old joined the Vikings as a free agent after four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He has five interceptions over his career. According to Pro Football Reference, Murphy allowed the lowest yards per target (6) and completion percentage (63.8%) of his career in 2022 while giving up four touchdowns. No position group is more suspect heading into this season than the Vikings' secondary, and Murphy will need to be a leader. Behind him, the Vikings have only rookies or players with little or no starting experience.

Marcus Davenport, a pass rusher brought over from the New Orleans Saints in free agency, will play No. 2 to Hunter. He was mostly used as a rotational rusher in New Orleans, though he had nine sacks in nine starts in 2021. Last year, he managed just half a sack in nine starts, though he logged 14 pressures and and seven quarterback hits, per Pro Football Reference. The Vikings are banking on more playing time paying off for the former first round pick.

On the offense, the rhyming duo of Alexander Mattison and Jordan Addison will hope to provide an additional spark to a unit that ranked eighth in points scored last season. Mattison replaces Dalvin Cook, now a New York Jet, while Addison — technically listed third on the depth chart — will try to fill the No. 2 spot vacated by Adam Thielen.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 19: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball while Ivan Pace Jr. #40 of the Minnesota Vikings defends in the first half during a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Titans defeated the Vikings 24-16. David Berding / Getty Images

Surprise starters?

There are a couple of names among the starters that could be supplanted by season's end, if not sooner.

As mentioned above, it may not take long for Addison to usurp K.J. Osborn as the Vikings' No. 2 receiver. The first round rookie certainly has the talent, having compiled 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns across his three seasons in college.

Brian Asamoah is currently listed as the starter next to Hicks at inside linebacker, but undrafted rookie Ivan Pace Jr. has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason while Asamoah dealt with injury. He's likely to get plenty of playing time and could climb above Asamoah eventually.

At safety, fans would certainly like to see 2022 first round pick Lewis Cine listed among the starters. He's still a backup, though with new defensive coordinator Brian Flores expected to run some three-safety packages, Cine will probably see plenty of field time. The problem — if you'd like to call it that — is the Vikings have a stacked safety room, with a potential future Hall-of-Famer in Smith, an ascendant talent in Camryn Bynum and a core special teamer in Josh Metellus. Cine is returning from injury, so fans should have patience, but it would be encouraging to see him pop when given opportunities.