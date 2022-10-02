Game day updates: Vikings lead Saints 16-7 in London

Game day updates: Vikings lead Saints 16-7 in Londonget the free app
The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.
The Vikings (2-1) are coming off of a late-rally win over the Detroit Lions, while the Saints (1-2) are looking to get back on track after losing two straight games.
The Vikings have played in London three times -- twice in the regular season in 2013 and 2017, and once in the preseason in 1983. They won all three games.
The Saints have played in London twice, winning both games in 2008 and 2017.
The game kicked off at 8:30 a.m.
Vikings lead 16-7 after another field goal
The Vikings' offense once again sputtered in the red zone, with Justin Jefferson dropping a tough catch in the end zone and Adam Thielen getting stopped on third down.
They settled for a field goal, putting them up 16-7 in the third quarter.
Saints fumble punt return, Vikings recover
The Vikings got their second turnover of the game early in the third quarter on a fumbled punt return by the Saints. They took over in their own territory.
Vikings take 13-7 lead into halftime
The Vikings converted a late fumble recovery into three more points before halftime. They'll begin the second half with a 13-7 lead over the Saints.
The Saints will get the ball first after the half.
Vikings force fumble just before halftime
With a minute left before the half, the Vikings sacked Andy Dalton on 1st down, forcing a fumble. The Vikings recovered and will take over deep in their own territory.
Vikings lead 10-7 after late 2nd quarter field goal
With just over a minute to go before halftime, the Vikings take a 10-7 lead over the Saints.
Justin Jefferson had a couple of big catches on the preceding drive, but a drop from tight end Johnny Mundt on 3rd down forced the Vikings to kick a field goal.
Saints tie it up, 7-7
The Vikings and Saints are tied 7-7 after Andy Dalton threw a touchdown to rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
It was Olave's first career score.
Saints pick off Kirk Cousins
The first quarter came to an unfortunate end for the Vikings. After rookie Lewis Cine's injury, Kirk Cousins threw an interception to Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.
The Vikings still lead 7-0.
Rookie safety Lewis Cine carted off with leg injury
The Vikings' rookie first-round pick, safety Lewis Cine, was injured on a punt return and carted off near the end of the first quarter.
The team has ruled him out for the rest of the game with a leg injury. Per the broadcast, Cine has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Alexander Mattison puts Vikings up 7-0
An opening drive touchdown from Alexander Mattison on 3rd and goal puts the Vikings up 7-0 on the Saints in London.
One play earlier, Kirk Cousins threw a TD to K.J. Osborn, but an offensive pass interference penalty negated the score.
Alvin Kamara inactive, Za'Darius Smith active
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury.
Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week.
Vikings outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith is active. First-year coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Smith would be a game-time decision because of a knee injury.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receiver Michael Thomas, safety Marcus Maye, and offensive guard Andrus Peat had already been ruled out. Other inactives are tight end Nick Vannett, and running back Tony Jones Jr.
Minnesota's inactives are CB Andrew Booth, Jr., LB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe and DL Esezi Otomewo.