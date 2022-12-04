Game day updates: Jets at Vikings on WCCO-TV (Dec. 4, 2022)get the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- If things break right for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they'll be NFC North champions before dinnertime.
With a win over the New York Jets and a Detroit Lions loss or tie, the 9-2 Vikings will have locked up the division with five games remaining.
It won't be an easy task. The Jets, who finished 4-13 a season ago, are 7-4 so far thanks to a top five defense in both yards and points allowed. Over the last three games, the Jets have allowed 37 total points to the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. That's about 12 points a game.
New York also experienced an offensive resurgence last week, beating the Bears by three touchdowns. Starter Zach Wilson has been largely uninspiring in his second season, throwing just four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. He was benched in favor of backup Mike White against the Bears, and White lit up and admittedly depleted Bears defense. White completed 78.6% of his passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
The Vikings rebounded last week against the New England Patriots after a season-worst performance against the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, the Vikings topped the Patriots 33-26. The offense looked sharp against a stout New England defense. The Vikings' defense, on the other hand, surrendered big plays to Mac Jones and the Patriots offense all day... until the fourth quarter, when they allowed zero points and forced three-and-outs on two of four drives.
The Jets are 2-0 against the NFC North this season, having beaten the Green Bay Packers 27-10 and the Bears 31-10. The Vikings are 3-0 against the NFC East, with wins over the Patriots, Bills and Miami Dolphins.
The Vikings and Jets kick off at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon Sunday. Watch WCCO's pregame show at 10:30 a.m., and catch the game on WCCO-TV.