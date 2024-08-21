DNC Day 3 features Tim Walz keynote, more protests near United Center
After speeches Tuesday night by Illinois political royalty, Vice Presidential hopeful Tim Walz takes center stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention.
Following two days of protests, another rally is planned for 4 p.m. at Union Park, a few blocks from the United Center. The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine has condemned Kamala Harris for what they characterized as her participation in the Biden administration's support of Israel.
Protesters for the pro-Palestinian cause gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate downtown Tuesday night, and several people were arrested as the crowd clashed with police.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus will host a daytime panel highlighting the "essential leadership" of female governors. The panel will feature eight Democratic governors, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Louis-Dreyfus played fictional Vice President Selina Mayer on HBO's "Veep."
Former President Bill Clinton will also be speaking Wednesday evening.
Tuesday was a night for Illinois' Democratic Party stars, including both Barack and Michelle Obama and Gov. JB Pritzker.
Pritzker framed the 2024 general election as a stark contrast between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Pritzker began the speech by highlighting Illinois' rich history of being the starting point for multiple future presidents from Abraham Lincoln to Barack Obama.
But then the governor pivoted to a large portion of his speech blasting Trump, calling him a con artist. Pritzker even referred to his own vast wealth, estimated at around $3.5 billion, in criticizing Trump's economic policies.
"Donald Trump thinks that we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich, but take it from an actual billionaire, Trump is rich in only one thing: stupidity," Pritzker said, to a roaring reaction.
Gen Zers show support behind Vice President Harris at Democratic National Convention
Young people, some first-time voters, have taken to social media to express support for Vice President Kamla Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.
The support behind Harris has since translated into viral memes and references, and even Charli XCX's Lime Green Brat album became the unofficial theme of the Harris campaign.
If you haven't grasped the context of the coconut tree, just a few hours of exploring the DNC will introduce you to how Gen Zers have gravitated to Harris' campaign.
Memes come to life, lime green is everywhere, and so are the people who made it go viral - young Democrats from recent high school graduates to voters in their mid-20s - energetic, hopeful, and galvanized by Harris' eleventh-hour nomination.
"I feel like the excitement really happened when Biden jumped out, as much as I hate to say it," Callie said.
Gallery: Protests, demonstrations in downtown Chicago
There have been a number of protests and demonstrations in and around downtown Chicago this week. Here are images showing some of the statements being made and the clashes caught on camera.
CBS News' Adriana Diaz shares photos from her prime location at DNC
CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz shares photos from Night 2 of the DNC, including former President Barack Obama as he watches his wife, Michelle, speak at the convention.
Former CPD First Deputy Anthony Riccio praises police response to Israeli Consulate protest
Some of the people who were arrested at Tuesday night's protest outside the Israeli Consulate – following multiple clashes with police – were released from custody Wednesday morning at the temporary DNC courthouse set up at the Area 3 police station at Belmont and Western. Approximately 10 people had been released by 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Protesters outside the courthouse said they were there to offer people being released support ranging from coffee to attorney information. Protest organizers said between 60 to 70 people were arrested during the demonstration, and members of Behind Enemy Lines said they will stay at the courthouse until everyone who was arrested is released.
Former Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio discussed CPD's response and preparations during the protest.
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to Illinois delegates for first time
Mayor Brandon Johnson helped Illinois delegates kick off Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, welcoming delegates from across the state to Chicago.
It was the first DNC breakfast Johnson attended alongside the Illinois delegation. For the first two days of the DNC, he chose to attend other state's breakfasts.
Each morning serves as a rallying moment for delegates ahead of the evening's main festivities.
"This is a room full of powerful leaders, elected leaders, labor leaders, civic leaders, clergy," Johnson said. "I can tell you when I look in this room today, the complexion and the direction of this room is a lot different than in 2016, and that's a good thing."
Progressive politics, reproductive rights addressed at second night of DNC
Stephen Maynard Caliendo of North Central College discusses some of the highlights from Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention.
Former Rep. Cheri Bustos on "off the charts" vibe of DNC Day 2
Former U.S. Rep. and political consultant Cheri Bustos joined Dana Kozlov to discuss Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention, saying the vibe was "off the charts."
Bustos said she thinks the best speech was from former First Lady Michelle Obama.
"I think she even outid her husband, which is nearly impossible to do," she said.