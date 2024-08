Parents of Israeli-American hostage with Chicago ties speak at DNC The parents of an Israeli-American man held hostage by Hamas took the stage on the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was attending a music festival when he was taken on Oct. 7, 2023. His parents, who used to live in Chicago, pleaded for his safe return home. They wore "320" on their shirts, for how many days he's been gone.