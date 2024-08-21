From Lil Jon to the Obamas, DNC moments go viral on social media

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of social media influencers are in Chicago this week for the Democratic National Convention as the party hopes they will get young voters excited for the election and the Harris-Walz ticket.

From surprise celebrity appearances to one-line zingers, the DNC has been creating a decent amount of online chatter. Delegates told CBS News Chicago they hope the people being entertained at home not only laugh but vote.

Nostalgia hit hard on the second night of the DNC from Michael Jackson for Hoosiers to the Chicago Bulls' walk-on song for the Illinois delegates. Lots of folks were talking about the music that accompanied each state's roll calls.

Most agreed that Georgia stole the show with a live performance by Lil Jon. The moment flooded social media feeds and was trending on Google. In an email, convention organizers said the roll call was such a hit that they released the playlist.

"Everybody was just like on their feet," said Gion Thomas, a delegate from Texas. "Just screaming."

Thomas got to witness viral speeches firsthand, including one by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

"Take it from an actual billionaire, Trump is rich in only one thing: stupidity," Pritzker said during his speech, in a rare reference to the governor's wealth.

Thomas said watching the speeches on television is one thing, but "actually being in the room, it almost brings you to tears."

Thomas and Michigan delegate Wesley Wilson especially enjoyed the speeches by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

"I'm feeling fired up!" said former President Obama to the crowd.

Wilson recalled the "thunderous applause" and the people in the audience cheering and chanting when Obama gave his speech.

CBS News Chicago found Reddit commenters talking about watching the DNC speeches. "I tuned in. And I never tune into stuff like this," said one commenter. It seemed the mini-moments may be resonating to folks at home.

"There's just been this insane shift of energy even among my friends who are not political," said Wilson. "I see they're excited for once. They're like, 'This is special.'"

Both delegates said they expect perhaps even more viral moments after Tim Walz, the party's vice presidential nominee, takes the stage on Wednesday night.