Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to Illinois delegates at DNC for first time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson helped Illinois delegates kick off Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, welcoming delegates from across the state to Chicago.

It was the first DNC breakfast Johnson attended alongside the Illinois delegation. For the first two days of the DNC, he chose to attend other state's breakfasts.

Each morning serves as a rallying moment for delegates ahead of the evening's main festivities.

"This is a room full of powerful leaders, elected leaders, labor leaders, civic leaders, clergy," Johnson said. "I can tell you when I look in this room today, the complexion and the direction of this room is a lot different than in 2016, and that's a good thing."

Wednesday morning, many delegates were still feeling and talking about the electricity from inside the United Center on Tuesday night, which was devoted to bringing back a winning feeling for the Democratic Party with one of America's royal families: the Obamas.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama painted a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris as their political heir.

In Michelle Obama's own words, "hope is making a comeback" for Democrats, and the Illinois delegates were hanging on every word of her speech.

Meantime, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is expected to speak at the United Center on Wednesday night, also spoke to Illinois delegates on Wednesday, describing how Chicago plays a special role in his life, sharing the story of how he proposed to his husband – a DePaul University graduate – at O'Hare International Airport.

"It feels good to be in Chicago, and it feels good to be with a winning Democratic Party right now," Buttigieg said. "Don't get me wrong, I saw our next president the other night, and she reminded me we have to maintain the mentality of an underdog every step of the way, but the momentum is undeniable, the momentum is incredible."