University of Chicago event focuses on turning out youth vote at DNC The University of Chicago's Institute of Politics brought hundreds of Gen Z students to its Youth Vote Fest on the city's Near West Side, just blocks away from the Democratic National Convention at the United Center. As hundreds of college voters filled the Epiphany Center for the Arts. Organizers pulled a song from Charlie XCX's blockbuster "Brat" album, playing to their young audience. One of the attendees wore a "Demo(b)rat" hat to the event.