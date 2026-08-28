2026 Minnesota State Fair's new food items ranked, from best to ... mid
The 2026 Minnesota State Fair is rolling out more than three dozen new food items this year, on top of all the returning favorites — which makes putting together a game plan for your visit no small task.
That's where WCCO comes in. Our digital team is fanning out across the fairgrounds to taste-test the new lineup, sharing honest ratings and reviews so you'll know which bites are worth seeking out and which ones you can skip. Every dish gets scored on a scale of 1 to 4 — a 4 means it's worth standing in line for, while a 1 means you're better off sticking with your usual favorites.
If you need to catch up on the last couple of years, check out our 2023, 2024 and 2025 ratings, too.
4: Best of the best, and would be worth coming back to the fair to get in the years to come. Elbow your way to the front of the line!
- Peri-Peri Bowl
- Mango Sticky Rice Refresher
3: Solid and/or intriguing work, and well worth giving a shot. You might find your personal new favorites among these.
- Honey Brisket Battered Potatoes
- Chorizo Manchego Croquettes
2: Recommended, but with reservations. Take the plunge if it's really high on your list, otherwise maybe look elsewhere.
- Pickle Pie
- Strawberry Ube Sundae Tart
1: Maybe just stick to the standard cheese curds and mini donuts instead, this is a misuse of your caloric intake at the fair.
Bon appétit!
Peri-Peri Bowl
Where to get: Afro Deli & Grill (in the food building)
What they promised: "Fried peri-peri hot chicken, seasoned with African Bird's Eye chili peppers, garlic, lemon and herbs. Combined with mini beef sambusas and fried sweet plantains, all topped with peri-peri sauce and choice of: basbaas (spicy Somali green chili pepper sauce) or spicy red chili sauce."
What we got: The spice level is not for the faint of heart, but if you're a fan of hot chicken and seasoning with some kick, this peri peri is for you. The chicken is perfectly crispy and the sambusas are a little more mild. The real treat though, is the fried plantains that are slightly buried at the bottom of the bowl.
Rating: 4.
Mango Sticky Rice Refresher
Where to get: Chan's Eatery (Underwood Street between Murphy and Lee avenues)
What they promised: "Coconut milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, mango flavoring and half and half poured over ice and topped with fresh and dried mango. Finished with a dried mango sugar rim. Inspired by the flavors of mango sticky rice. (Gluten-friendly, Vegetarian)."
What we got: They say it's refreshing, and they're right. The milky mango flavor is absolutely delightful. It's not too sweet, either, and the mango chunks at the bottom are a fun little treat.
Rating: 4.
Strawberry Ube Sundae Tart
Where to get: Sara's Tipsy Pies (in the food building)
What they promised: "Swirled strawberry and ube marshmallow cream mixed with chocolate chips, chilled and scooped into a fudge-filled gluten-friendly shortbread crust. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry sauce and edible glitter sprinkles. (Gluten-friendly)."
What we got: It's a confusing mix of flavors; the shortbread crust is frozen, so you can't really taste it. The incredibly sweet strawberry sauce overwhelms any ube flavor, and it's also difficult to handle, whether you're trying to eat it by hand or chop through a frozen crust with your fork.
Rating: 2.
Chorizo Manchego Croquettes
Where to get: Paella Depot (Judson Avenue between Clough and Nelson streets)
What they promised: "Spanish-style potato croquettes filled with manchego cheese and Spanish chorizo. Lightly breaded, fried and garnished with chives. Drizzled with homemade lemon garlic aioli. (Gluten-free)."
What we got: This is a nice and filling fried option that doesn't leave you feeling like you just downed a bunch of grease. The fried shell is crisp and light, and the manchego cheese, though a little salty, is delicious.
Rating: 3.
Pickle Pie
Where to get: Lulu's Public House (West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater)
What they promised: "Pie crust filled with a blend of chopped pickles, pickle juice and cream cheese. Topped with homemade savory whipped frosting made with ranch and Cholula Hot Sauce. Garnished with a gherkin and a sprinkle of dill. (Vegetarian)"
What we got: Tastes like a pickle roll up without the ham. Basically just cream cheese with dill and chopped pickles. Good for one or two bites and then I got rid of it.
Rating: 2.
Honey Brisket Battered Potatoes
Where to get: Australian Battered Potatoes (Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets)
What they promised: "Deep-fried Australian Battered Potatoes topped with beef brisket, smothered in nacho cheese and drizzled with hot honey."
What we got: Really crispy and crunchy deep fried potatoes! The hot honey makes it worth the wait in line — they're realllly popular. And the brisket combined with the honey makes it pretty sweet and savory. Definitely worth a purchase if you're in the mood for a deep fried potato covered in cals. But who cares, it's the fair! And don't forget the nacho cheese.
Rating: 3.