What internet is available at your new address?

If you're moving, you probably want to take your internet with you. Nobody wants to get stuck with a gap in internet coverage after a long day of hauling furniture and getting all set up in a new home.

Your first inclination may be to try to transfer service so that you can keep the same old internet service provider (ISP) that you're used to. But what if you do want a switch? After all, you may save some money or get access to faster connection speeds if you choose a new provider. Regardless of whether your current internet plan reaches your new location, you should still compare your options -- you may find something newer, better, or faster that wasn't available to you before.

These days, internet companies compete in all kinds neighborhoods. Some have wider coverage areas than others, so if you're making a big move -- say, to a new state entirely -- then chances are there are some ISP options available to you that you may not be familiar with.

Do I need to cancel my internet before I move?

When you move, you typically have two options for your internet: transfer service, or cancel and sign up for something new. Neither is mandatory, but depending on where you're moving to, transferring may not be an option. Some internet plans are only available in certain areas.

Call your ISP before you move to talk options. Your ISP representative will help you figure out if there's coverage for your new address and then help with a transfer. Activating a few days before the move can be a good idea, if you can pull it off.

Why aren't there more internet options in my area?

Not every internet plan is available everywhere. If you're moving to a rural area, you're likely to have fewer options versus a busy city or large urban area. Factors like lower population density and infrastructure limitations are just some of the reasons why you can find Verizon Fios, for example, in many New York City locations but not Wisconsin, South Carolina or Idaho (aka some of the most rural US states by population density as of 2024).

How do I know what my internet connection speed is?

When comparing internet plans, one detail most of us tend to zero in on is speed. How fast can you download and upload files? How easy will it be to stream high-quality videos? Can you still broadcast your stellar Fortnite matches with zero lag?

It's easy to compare top internet speeds when shopping for new plans or bundles.

If you need a point of reference, checking your current internet speeds can be easy. First, check your ISP's website to see if it offers free online speed tests; many do, such as Spectrum's straightforward internet speed test tool.

Another trick is finding the best internet router for lightning-fast connections.

There are also free online sites that can give you real-time info on how fast your internet is, like Speed.io or fast.com.

What should I look for in an ISP?

Speed, reliability, and cost are some of the top things that should be on your mind when comparing internet plans, but they aren't the only factors. Look at connection speeds to find what works for your needs (gamers and streamers with cutting edge desktop computers may require faster upload and download speeds).

There are other things to consider too. Do you care about a long-term contract versus monthly plan options? If it's available in your area, Google Fiber offers no-contract coverage options, which can be great if you want to avoid commitments that lock you in for a year or more of service at a time.

Does that ISP offer free installation on new hardware such as a modem or internet router? Are there data caps, or can you enjoy unlimited data with this new plan? Are there quality customer support representatives to help you day or night? These are all important questions to ask when comparing internet providers, especially if you want to end up with the best internet possible at your new home.