Snag the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition for its lowest price yet

Samsung

Tablets are a great way to both entertain kids and give them a window to the world. Whether iPad or Android, kids can use their device to watch their favorite TV shows, do homework and keep up with friends and family. The great thing about that is you don't have to buy the most expensive tablet on the market to help them do all this. There are plenty of affordable options as well as discounted tablets available right now that can put a smile on kids' faces and treat your wallet right.

Case in point: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition is on sale for $230 at Amazon right now, which is $40 off its normal price and the lowest price we've tracked so far. This version comes encased in a special "puffy" cover to stand up to whatever abuse kids can throw at it, but it's the same 11-inch Android tablet you'd get for adults otherwise. So while it's built for kids, you could use it for yourself, too. It's well worth grabbing no matter what your intended use case is.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition

Amazon

This tablet boasts an 11-inch screen with a 1,920-by-1200 resolution, 64GB of storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card and a 7,040mAh battery that can recharge quickly and efficiently. It comes encased in a puffy red tablet cover that's near-impervious to the damage kids can cause, but you can opt for a yellow model for the same price right now as well.

The tablet also comes with a set of stickers for kids to place all over the case, in addition to a Crayo-Pen stylus that's best for sketching and writing if the kids decide to get creative. All the bright colors, durable case and other kid-friendly features make this tablet a great option for travel or for tossing to the kids when they're in need of some quick entertainment.

But there's no reason you can't get one for yourself. Remove the cover and ditch the stylus if you aren't into it, and you've got yourself a solid and affordable tablet. It's all the same under the hood, after all, and no one's going to know.