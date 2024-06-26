Are the new AI-powered Windows Copilot+ laptops worth it? Our hands-on opinion

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Asus

A handful of new laptops just dropped from brands like Asus, Dell and Lenovo, and they all have one new cool thing in common: An AI-powered suite of tools crafted by Microsoft. If you're ready for a model with the latest AI, you're going to want to see this.

Thanks to Microsoft's latest AI integration, new Copilot+ laptops make almost any everyday task faster and smarter -- whether it comes to tracking down files, shooting off a text, editing photos, managing a schedule, dealing with emails, or surfing the web.

But, with a price in the four figures, is the new lineup worth it? To find out, I tested the new Asus Vivobook S15 CoPilot+ PC laptop.

Asus Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC laptop: At a glance

Asus

Operating system: Windows 11 Home | Display size: 15.6 inches | Display type: OLED | Display resolution: 3K (2,880 x 1,620 pixels) | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Max. brightness: 600 nits | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite | GPU: Qualcomm Adreno | AI engine: Qualcomm AI | Neural engine: Qualcom Hexagon NPU 45TOPs | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 | Battery life: Up to 18 hours | Webcam: Full HD with Windows Hello support | Ports: 2x USB 4, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x Audio jack, 1x microSD card slot | Speakers: Harman/Kardon with Dolby Atmos support | Dimensions: 13.88 x 8.93 x 0.58 inches | Weight: 3.13 pounds

The Asus Vivobook S15 CoPilot+ PC is one of the first laptops to integrate Microsoft's CoPilot AI tools and features. This includes the addition of a Copilot key on the keyboard. Tap the button and get instant access to AI-powered answers and functions.

The Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC offers cutting-edge hardware specs and the latest AI, but the price point is actually on the low side for what it offers -- starting at just $1,300. This computer is incredibly thin (0.58 inches) and lightweight (3.13 pounds), so it's easy to transport. The 15.6 inch OLED display offers plenty of on-screen real estate and the ability to showcase more than 1.07 billion colors with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

These laptops also feature all-day battery life, plenty of RAM, and advanced built in speaker systems with Dolby Atmos support. They also include professional-quality microphones and a high-resolution webcam, which is great for video calls.

What is Microsoft Copilot+ PC and what does it actually do?

Start with the new Copilot key to quickly activate the AI tool.

All of the new Windows computers that support Copilot+ PC include a special key within the keyboard to activate the feature. Jason R. Rich

Use your voice or your keyboard to find anything on your computer more quickly. You might say, "Find the file with my 2024 personal budget." The Recall tool can sort through thousands of emails, files, folders, photos and documents to locate what you're looking for incredibly quickly.

The AI also can help you create artwork using a tool called Cocreator (in Paint). Simple describe what you want make using text or image prompts. And AI-fueling photo editing photos can generate professional-level results in minutes. This includes removing objects or backgrounds from images in seconds. Using the Restyle tool, you can say a sentence like, "Make the colors sharper," as opposed to using traditional editing tools.

Copilot can also make composing, editing and summarizing text simple. You're not just limited to your native language either. Text can be translated into more than 40 languages, while videos can display real-time captions in any of more than 40 languages.

During video calls, the Windows Studio Effects tools use AI to adjust lighting and sound, add an on-screen teleprompter feature, enhance voice clarity and allow special effects, backgrounds, blurs and filters to be used in real time.

In addition to Windows, the tech is also embedded into some of the biggest apps you probably use every day, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, OneNote, Chrome, Spotify, Zoom, WhatsApp, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Blender, Affinity Suite and DaVinci Resolve. We'll be seeing more major app releases supporting AI later this year.

How Copilot+ PC performs on the Asus Vivobook S15 laptop

The Asus Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC offers all of the computing power someone could want. It provides a traditional laptop design (so there's no touchscreen, stylus support or two-in-one functionality). The laptop comes bundled with Windows 11 Home and has the convenient Copilot key located to the right of the spacebar.

Jason R. Rich

The backlit keyboard is larger than on most laptops, which makes touch typing easier. Asus even threw in a numeric keypad on the right and a dozen function keys along the top of the keyboard. Like any of the new Copilot+ PC laptops, the AI tools are available whenever you need them.

In the preinstalled Photos app, there's now an AI icon. This launches the Restyle Image feature. Within the "Describe what style you'd like to apply'" field, using plain English, simply type how you'd like your photo to look.

The Creativity slider allows you to select the intensity of the edit tool or style being used by the AI. While the slider goes from 1 to 100, anything over 10 often has too much of an impact on the photo. This is also the case when selecting any of the style presets, like Fantasy, Anime, Surrealism or Watercolor.

As I was tinkering with the AI photo editing features, I discovered that they work better on some photos than others. Several of the Style presets, like Renaissance, transformed the main subject of a photo into something else entirely. A trial-and-error approach when working on each photo is often required to come up with the final image you want.

Meanwhile, launching Copilot and selecting the Notebook option is an easy way to access the AI tool for composing content. In the "Whats on your mind?" field, enter a few sentences describing the content you want to compose and the style you want it written in.

The AI-powered suite is all about saving time and making you more efficient. If you stumble upon a webpage that contains a lot of text, Copilot can summarize it in seconds. That said, the summaries are not always 100% accurate or even relevant, so for now at least, you can't fully rely on what's generated for you.

Clearly, we're still in the early days of using AI in everyday computing. But it's easy to see the potential for where this technology is headed.

Is having a computer with Copilot+ PC functionality worth it?

For some people, sure. What you can do today using Copilot is a giant leap forward when it comes to managing some everyday tasks and keeping the information you need at your fingertips.

Plus, as your computer gets to know your habits and preferences, it'll automatically handle certain tasks, like scheduling, for you, while helping you communicate more effectively using email, text messaging and video calling. But I wouldn't rely on the AI for summaries or pro-level photo editing.

Which laptops offer Copilot+ PC?



Computers from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung are all offering this AI-powered suite. Many of these laptops support the latest Wi-Fi 7 protocol for super-fast internet connectivity. They're also thinner, lighter and faster than most traditional Windows laptops. Most weigh less than three pounds and are powered using one of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors.

Microsoft

Here are the first laptops that are Copilot+ PC computers: