Are you heading out into the great outdoors? Don't let your devices die when you're off the grid. The best portable chargers for camping can ensure your tech, like smartphones and laptops, stay powered up, no matter how remote your adventures.

We've curated picks for some of the best portable chargers around, so you can ensure you have ample juice, no matter the situation. Advanced fast charging boosts devices quickly. Larger batteries mean multiple charges. Beyond that, other useful features like built-in LED flashlights can make sure you're prepared for camping emergencies.

From roughing it in the wilderness to relaxing at the campground, these portable chargers will have your back at every turn. Say goodbye to dead batteries for good.

The best portable chargers for camping

Best portable charger for camping: Anker 90 Powerhouse portable charger

Amazon

If you plan on staying out in the wild for a while, don't leave without this small yet powerful portable charger. With a whopping 24,000mAh battery, it can fully charge something as demanding as a MacBook Air and still have juice left to power smartphones and tablets multiple times. Also, its built-in AC outlet delivers stable, clean power just like you'd get at home.

Its compact size means it can easily fit in your pack or luggage to take anywhere. It even has an integrated flashlight with multiple brightness modes if you need some help shining a light on your hiking trail or campsite.

And when it's depleted, charge up at the rest area or in the airport (and back at home) with the included 45W wall charger and USB-C cable. It's super convenient, easy to use, and has everything you need to stay connected.

Best slim portable charger for camping: Nitecore NB1000 Gen 2 Ultra-Slim power bank

Amazon

Going on a shorter trip where you want to pack light, but still need a backup power source? This ultra-portable 10000mAh power bank will do the trick nicely. Despite its compact size, it can fully charge most phones up to three times and fast-charge two devices simultaneously.

The sleek, lightweight design fits in your pocket or pack for portable power anywhere. It's compatible with a wide range of electronics from phones and tablets to Bluetooth headphones and smartwatches. Plus, its IPX5 water-resistant rating means it offers safe and reliable charging even in less than favorable conditions.

This power bank comes bundled with USB-C and micro USB cables, too, so you can easily juice up all your gear without having to buy extras to charge with. It's sleek, small, and super powerful, and for just $60, you can't beat it.

Best solar charging portable charger for camping: Blavor Solar Power Bank

Amazon

Keep your devices powered up when the sun is shining with this high-capacity solar charger. Even if you're miles away from an electrical outlet, it can harness the sun's energy to juice up your gear.

This charger's integrated solar panel recharges the internal battery bank by sitting out in the sun. It has multiple fast charging options to boost smartphones, tablets and even laptops with solar energy, making it effortless to prepare and use with your devices.

With its four ports, you can simultaneously charge multiple devices, so the whole family has a phone or computer in an emergency. Plus, its durable, waterproof design stands up to the elements while its built-in LED flashlight and compass are incredibly useful for non-charging tasks.

This rugged solar charger is a great option if you like your devices to multitask, especially if you're going to be camping somewhere particularly sunny.

Best budget portable charger for camping: Mophie Powerstation with PD power bank

Amazon

If you don't feel like breaking the bank but still need a portable charger on your next camping trip, this one will do nicely. This high-capacity power bank can fully recharge phones more than twice and rapidly charge devices so they're there when you need them, going from empty to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Plus, you can simultaneously charge three devices with the two additional USB-A ports. The four LED indicator lights display the remaining battery level at a glance, so you can just press a button to see how much electricity is left in the event you have to ration it.

At just 8 ounces, this affordable accessory offers reliable power under $50. Plus, the Mophie name is a trusted one, so you know you're getting quality.

Best laptop portable charger for camping: Apowking Portable laptop charger power bank

Amazon

If you're going camping with a laptop or multiple devices, the Apowking portable power station is a great option with plenty of power to go around. This high-capacity 39600mAh battery pack comes with a 110V AC outlet to power laptops, mini-fridges, fans and even more depending on your needs.

Beyond its seven outlets, it has protections against short circuits and overloading so you can sit back, relax, and charge away. It also supports solar charging via a solar panel (sold separately), so you can still get power even when you're spending days away from an outlet.

Like many other chargers, it also has a built-in LED flashlight for emergencies with three modes: flashlight, strobe and SOS.

If you can't go without your larger devices very long, or you're taking your entire family camping where there aren't any outlets to be found, this laptop charger can come to the rescue.