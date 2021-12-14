Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he will not run for Senate
Hogan, a popular Republican governor, had been lobbied by party leaders to challenge Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen.
A lower court had ordered the GOP legislature to draw a second Black-majority district.
Their map could result in four fewer Republicans in the state's congressional delegation.
Their campaign finance reports include payments to legal firms representing aides who have been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating January 6.
DeWine is being criticized by Republicans over his COVID-19 response, while Hogan is being courted to run for U.S. Senate.
Federal judges asked the court to redraw their map to include a second Black-majority Congressional district.
Shortly after the court's decision, a notice of appeal was filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which leans Democratic.
He's running as a Democrat against hardline conservative Bob Good in southeast Virginia.
In 2019, she got enough votes to regain her gavel by agreeing to limit her tenure as speaker for four more years, appeasing enough House Democrats to vote for her.
Republican legislators advanced a map that'd turn his Democratic leaning seat into three heavy Republican seats.
The hearing came several months after Senate Republicans' review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County concurred that President Biden won the county
The three-judge panel says the "appropriate remedy" is a map that creates a second district that matches the state's demographics.
He's vowing to bring to the job the "same fighting spirit" he took to the Supreme Court.
The Democrat said in the ad that he wants to "destigmatize the use of marijuana," a pathway to legalization and "forgive those arrested due to outdated ideology."
His endorsement is highly sought, but he hasn't picked a candidate to take on Democrat Mark Kelly yet.
The court will begin deliberations on January 27.
Prices have risen 7% over the last year, the fastest pace in nearly 40 years.
The special election is the first one in 2022.
The candidate is running on a platform of political civility and the defense of Americans' "most precious rights."
His decision ends months of speculation about whether he'd seek a third term.
Most attended rallies, while others were pictured close to or inside the Capitol building.
Kristof tweeted that he will challenge the decision in court.
He's the 24th House Democrat to either retire or run for another office this cycle.
Twenty-five Democrats so far are leaving the House, compared to just 11 Republicans.
After GOP shows strong performance in Virginia and New Jersey elections, Democrats pivot to emphasize local impact of Biden's agenda.
Eastman has turned over more than 8,400 pages of documents to the January 6 select committee, according to his lawyers.
Roughly two-thirds of those dismissed worked for the education department.
Ilya Lichtenstein is in jail, and wife Heather Morgan has been freed; the judge said evidence tying them to the scheme is "very strong."
Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin was killed four years ago in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, dropped a banner with a message for President Joe Biden.
The firm, Mazars USA, wrote that the Trump Organization's statements of financial condition "should no longer be relied upon."
Russia has moved some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, according to a U.S. official.
The suspect is a community activist in Louisville who had recently announced he was running for city council.
Any military action that disrupts energy supplies could send shockwaves through the global economy.
"We can never bring back those we've lost. But we can come together to fulfill the first responsibility of our government and our democracy: to keep each other safe," Mr. Biden said.
Apparel industry executive says she gave up $1 million severance payment rather than sign a non-disclosure agreement.
The families of nine victims have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.
The cost of producing food, energy and many other goods has surged nearly 10% from a year ago, new data shows.
The suit was settled out of court and will require Andrew to donate to Guiffre's charity.
Nation's biggest meat producer joins major retailers in easing pandemic requirements for employees.
She started her business after finding out her daughter was allergic to corn during an emergency room visit.
Some New Jersey moms – drained after two years of a pandemic and burdened with the stresses of childcare, school disruptions and new variants – gathered in a park for a healthy (and loud) venting of emotion.
When people learn how to make condoms "sexy," they're more likely to use them, researchers said.
The FDA said the delay allows the agency time to review additional data.
But Wall Street analysts caution that the potential for military conflict in the region remains high.
Facebook should have obtained users' consent before identifying them in photos, according to the suit.
Advertisers spent millions to get into the game. Experts say a handful of ads were touchdowns, while others fumbled.
Retailing giants tell employees they can ditch facial coverings if fully inoculated against COVID-19.
Valieva broke into tears after she dazzled with a slew of lutzes and spins, scoring 82.16 and putting her at the top of the women's figure skating leaderboard.
Two lifeboats were "completely empty," while in another, three survivors were found "in a state of hypothermic shock," officials said.
The U.S. Embassy and some Americans have relocated from Kyiv to western Ukraine amid fears that Russia could attack, but there has been a change in tone.
An AirAsia passenger plane was forced to make an unscheduled landing after a snake could be seen wriggling in the cabin's light fittings.
Simone Biles revealed she "woke up a fianceé," sharing photos of Owens' proposal.
Bestselling author Angela Duckworth is looking beyond grit to highlight other character strengths that she says can help families thrive. Duckworth joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about Character Lab's tips of the week and how they can help parents and kids develop more gratitude and curiosity.
It seems like Andrew Garfield can do it all, from blockbuster hits to teaming up with Lin-Manuel Miranda for his most recent role. We also take a peek behind the counter at some of New York City’s bodegas, where the proprietors are drinking a special kind of coffee. "Here Comes The Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will be the entertainer for this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, which is set for April 30.
Reitman, who also produced "Animal House," was behind many of the most beloved comedies of the late 20th century.
Apple has announced a new "tap-to-pay" feature which will allow users to buy goods simply by tapping their iPhone. The new service could also enable crypto users with Coinbase cards or Crypto.com Visas to link their cards and use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
The trucker protests in Canada over COVID-19 mandates have been plagued by misinformation and falsehoods. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the American embassy in Kyiv will move to Lviv due to the potential of a Russian invasion. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero with more.
The NFL team said In a statement that it recently became aware of a "network security incident."
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed moving the prostrate milkweed to endangered status.
Deni Seymour says her discovery could rewrite the history of the Coronado Expedition.
The research found that more than half of the United States' coastal regions are under very high levels of human industrial pressure.
A community in Evanston, Illinois has developed the "Repair Cafe," a hub to donate old broken items to be fixed, an alternative to creating unnecessary waste. Marissa Parra reports.
Data from zoos and aquariums across North America is being used to create matches for breeding – an animal dating app, if you will – to help species survive while maintaining genetic diversity.
Less than 3 weeks out of office, former President Juan Orlando Hernández – long implicated in drug trafficking – could join his brother in facing justice on U.S. soil.
Nicole Oulson, the victim's wife who was struck in the hand by the same bullet that killed her husband, took the stand.
The victims ranged in age from 11 to 14, the indictment said. At least nine babies reportedly were born as the result of the rapes.
Violent crime is on the rise in the U.S. According to the Council on Criminal Justice, homicides have risen 44% since 2019. Other violent crimes like aggravated assault, and gun assaults have also risen. Thomas Abt, senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice, joins CBS News to discuss what's causing the increase and the best proven ways to reverse it.
A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.
The debris is in a "chaotic" orbit and on track to hit the moon in just a couple of weeks.
While the blurry, misaligned pictures might disappoint the uninitiated, they are almost exactly what engineers were expecting at this point in the observatory's complex commissioning.
If confirmed, this "unexpected" discovery in the Milky Way would be the first time a life-supporting planet has been found orbiting a dying sun.
SpaceX's Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built.
NASA said an "in-flight anomaly" prevented the rocket's payload of research satellites from being delivered to orbit.
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
Photos from Russia's borders show a recent amassing of weapons, vehicles and personnel.
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing officially kicked off with a celebration of the athletes — and protests of the host nation.
Unidentified DNA found 30 years ago at the scene of a quadruple murder recently raised hopes that this unsolved mystery might finally be solved — but will it crack the case?
What was life like a century ago? These photos offer a glimpse.
A homeless assistance program in Miami is providing a partnership that goes beyond people's basic needs. Also, as COVID-19 sidelines teachers and staff, the New Mexico National Guard is stepping in as volunteer substitute teachers. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
Republican infighting is threatening to topple the party's strategy to regain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-burns joined Vladimir Duthiers and Lana Zak with more.
U.S. officials say Russia has moved some weapons into possible "attack positions" along the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, Moscow says some its troops are pulling back from the region, but large-scale drills are still ongoing. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata and senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang join CBS News streaming to discuss the ongoing standoff in Eastern Europe.
Steve Hartman is sharing heartwarming stories that will inspire you this Valentine's Day in the 30-minute special "On the Road with Steve Hartman: Driven by Love."