Here Comes The Sun: Andrew Garfield and bodega coffee

It seems like Andrew Garfield can do it all, from blockbuster hits to teaming up with Lin-Manuel Miranda for his most recent role. We also take a peek behind the counter at some of New York City’s bodegas, where the proprietors are drinking a special kind of coffee. "Here Comes The Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."