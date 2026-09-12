How a South Florida tea shop is helping a family matriarch retire As inflation pushes up the cost of everyday necessities, millions of Americans are looking for ways to bring in extra money, and one South Florida family turned a desire to help its matriarch retire into a growing tea business. Natacha Armbrister is the owner of High 7 Teas, a family-run Hollywood business involving three generations of women. Armbrister works full time at a hospital while spending her free time building the company she started about a decade ago.