Full 1-on-1 interview: Angie Nixon hits back at JD Vance In response to Vice President JD Vance telling her, "You don't belong in America," Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon told CBS News Miami she found the comments "very disrespectful." "It's really disheartening, especially knowing that I come from folks who helped build this country," she said during an appearance on Facing South Florida. "My grandparents were sharecroppers in southern Georgia. And all I want for people is to have access to quality health care, to have access to fully funded public schools, for people to have homes, to live in and not have to worry about living on the streets. There's absolutely nothing radical or extreme about that. And I don't consider myself a socialist, I consider myself a lifelong Democrat who puts people over party, people over politics, and people over profit."