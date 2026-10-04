Deerfield Beach pizzeria's vow to never use AI gets viral attention For Munchy Su, opening up his own restaurant is a dream come true. "I started in 1991, right after high school — and I've been doing it since I was a little kid," said Su. Munchy's Pizza is a family-owned mom-and-pop shop in Deerfield Beach that's known for its creative, over-the-top pizza and wing creations. Last month, the shop reached tens of thousands of people through social media posts, claiming it would not use artificial intelligence (AI).