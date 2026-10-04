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Miami pizzeria resists AI with creative promotions.

For Munchy Su, opening up his own restaurant is a dream come true. “I started in 1991, right after high school — and I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid,” said Su. Munchy’s Pizza is a family owned, mom-and-pop shop in Deerfield Beach that’s known for its creative, over-the-top pizza and wing creations. Last month, the shop reached tens of thousands of people with pictures posted on social media, claiming the business will not use artificial intelligence.
29m ago (02:33)
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Deerfield Beach pizzeria's vow to never use AI gets viral attention

Deerfield Beach pizzeria's vow to never use AI gets viral attention

Miami pizzeria resists AI with creative promotions.

Miami pizzeria resists AI with creative promotions.

Angie Nixon on voter outreach amid U.S. Senate race

Angie Nixon on voter outreach amid U.S. Senate race

Angie Nixon sits down on Facing South Florida

Angie Nixon sits down on Facing South Florida

Large police investigation underway in North Miami

Large police investigation underway in North Miami

South Florida is rain-free for Sunday, but chances increase mid-week

South Florida is rain-free for Sunday, but chances increase mid-week

Full 1-on-1 interview: Angie Nixon hits back at JD Vance

Full 1-on-1 interview: Angie Nixon hits back at JD Vance

Man accused of stealing mail at West Miami-Dade apartment complex

Man accused of stealing mail at West Miami-Dade apartment complex

Tennessee prison chief to resign after botched execution of Christa Pike

Tennessee prison chief to resign after botched execution of Christa Pike

Man arrested in theft of luxury handbags from Miramar social media influencer

Man arrested in theft of luxury handbags from Miramar social media influencer

Man dies after being hit by motorized scooter, then vehicle in Broward County

Man dies after being hit by motorized scooter, then vehicle in Broward County

New Jersey man dies after two airboats collide in Broward County

New Jersey man dies after two airboats collide in Broward County

Family, friends say goodbye to 10-year-old girl killed while riding e-bike

Family, friends say goodbye to 10-year-old girl killed while riding e-bike

One killed, one injured in Pompano Beach shooting after alleged gambling dispute

One killed, one injured in Pompano Beach shooting after alleged gambling dispute

Expect low rain chances Saturday across South Florida

Expect low rain chances Saturday across South Florida

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Pompano Beach, BSO says

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Pompano Beach, BSO says

Man found dead in road in West Park, BSO says

Man found dead in road in West Park, BSO says

Man accused of stealing $187K worth of handbags from Miramar influencer

Man accused of stealing $187K worth of handbags from Miramar influencer

St Thomas Aquinas narrowly beats Chaminade in 21-20 game

St Thomas Aquinas narrowly beats Chaminade in 21-20 game

South Florida sees lower rain chances through the weekend with storms picking back up Monday

South Florida sees lower rain chances through the weekend with storms picking back up Monday

Friends and family gather at Miami-Dade park to celebrate life of 10-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Friends and family gather at Miami-Dade park to celebrate life of 10-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Hialeah woman faces charges after video shows her abusing her dog

Hialeah woman faces charges after video shows her abusing her dog

South Florida to see a sunny weekend in the forecast after rounds of rain

South Florida to see a sunny weekend in the forecast after rounds of rain

North Miami call for fix to backed-up drains after week of flooding

North Miami call for fix to backed-up drains after week of flooding

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