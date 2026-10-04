Miami pizzeria resists AI with creative promotions.
For Munchy Su, opening up his own restaurant is a dream come true.
“I started in 1991, right after high school — and I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid,” said Su.
Munchy’s Pizza is a family owned, mom-and-pop shop in Deerfield Beach that’s known for its creative, over-the-top pizza and wing creations.
Last month, the shop reached tens of thousands of people with pictures posted on social media, claiming the business will not use artificial intelligence.