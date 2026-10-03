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1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Pompano Beach, BSO says

An investigation is underway after the Broward Sheriff's Office says an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach left one man dead and another wounded. Deputies said the shooting unfolded just before midnight on Friday along the 1500 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue. The sheriff's office said upon arrival, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was declared dead at the scene, while the other received medical treatment.
56m ago (00:25)
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