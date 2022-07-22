Woman struck after shooting between 2 cars in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A woman has been hospitalized Friday after a shooting between two cars in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the shooting happened along NW 27 Avenue.

In addition to the woman, police said another person was also hit and hospitalized, but no details have been shared about this second victim.

The conditions of both victims are unknown.

City of Miami PD and Miami-Dade PD are both involved and trying to figure out who will take over.

If you have any info on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.