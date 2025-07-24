Woman stabbed at apartment complex near Miami Lakes, MDSO says

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at apartment complex near Miami Lakes, MDSO says

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at apartment complex near Miami Lakes, MDSO says

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at apartment complex near Miami Lakes, MDSO says

A woman was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center after she was stabbed at an apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

They said around 8:45 a.m. a call came in about a stabbing at the Natura Gardens apartment complex at NW 172 Street and NW 94 Court, just west of I-75 near Miami Lakes.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground with stab wounds, sheriff's investigators said. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she is in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Investigators have focused their attention on a second-floor apartment.

Sheriff's investigators said the person who stabbed her left the scene before deputies arrived. They added that the woman knows who that person is, but it is unclear what sort of relationship they have.