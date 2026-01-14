Woman injured in Northwest Miami-Dade shooting, officials say

An investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was shot on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of the shooting in the 200 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a hospital to be treated.

Officials said the victim was in stable condition.

The sheriff's office said that the suspect was known to the victim, but no details on the relationship were released.

The incident remains under investigation.