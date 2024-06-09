Woman dead, 2 men hospitalized after car crashes, flips over I-95 exit ramp in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman is dead and two men were hospitalized after a car crashed and flipped over on Interstate 95 near Broward Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol told CBS News Miami in a statement that the woman, 31, was from Deerfield Beach, while the two men were both 24 years old and from Delray Beach. One of the men suffered incapacitating injuries while the other had non-incapacitating injuries.

Around 1:13 a.m., FHP was called out to a crash on the exit ramp to the State Road 842 (Broward Boulevard) Park-N-Ride on southbound I-95.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 red Lexus IS-250 sedan carrying the three people was traveling south toward the exit ramp and as the roadway curved west, the driver failed to negotiate the turn and collided with the concrete wall barrier, becoming airborne.

The car then continued traveling south over the wall as it began to overturn, before entering the northbound I-95 entrance ramp from the Park-N-Ride and landing upside-down, continuing to slide south before it collided with the outside barrier wall of the northbound entrance ramp.

The Lexus then continued dragging along the barrier, going west until it crashed into a light pole and came to a stop on its side, FHP stated, which blocked off the entrance ramp lane and its narrow outside shoulder.

The driver, and male and female passengers were all transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where the woman died about an hour after the crash, FHP stated. The driver and the other male passenger remain in the hospital.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.