Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman appeals dismissal of Miami-Dade schools sexual abuse lawsuit

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A woman who says she was sexually abused by a middle-school teacher has gone to an appeals court after her lawsuit against the Miami-Dade County School Board was dismissed because of a statute of limitations. 

The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit last year against the school board over sexual assaults that allegedly occurred when she was a student at Brownsville Middle School. 

The lawsuit alleged that teacher Wendell Nibbs began sexually harassing the woman after she entered sixth grade in 2012 and that she was subsequently sexually assaulted and raped while a student at the school. 

Time limit sinks suit

But Circuit Judge Vivianne Del Rio last month dismissed the lawsuit, saying the woman's claims against the school board were outside a four-year statute of limitations. The judge ruled that the claims against the school board "accrued in 2013, at the latest." 

The woman's attorney Monday filed a notice that appealed the dismissal to the 3rd District Court of Appeal. 

Nibbs was accused of sexually assaulting numerous students, according to law enforcement. In 2020, he was sentenced to eight years in prison on three sexual-battery charges, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.