With tropics heating up, Broward residents bracing for possibility of more flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Several months after parts of Broward County were swamped during historic flooding, resident Kevin Boyd is still dealing with water damage that ruined his home and many more in his Edgewood neighborhood.

He and his wife spend most of their time living in their RV while doing repairs.

Crews are working to improve drainage in Broward County areas already reeling from flooding last spring. CBS News Miami

With possible heavy rain expected next week from a system poised to move into the Gulf, Boyd said there isn't much he can do to prevent more flooding

"We waded through the water, so in terms of preparing it comes at you from all sides," he said. "You can't fend it off even with sandbags."

Fort Lauderdale city officials have sped up their timeline to fix drainage issues in Edgewood and the River Oaks neighborhood but work is not expected to be completed until after this hurricane season is over.

It can't happen quick enough for Mark Livingston, who is slowly putting his Edgewood house back together after the April storm.

"Every time it rains my wife gets nervous," he said. "You just don't know. That's the bad thing."

To prepare for any heavy rain next week the city has been clearing drains and has pumping trucks ready to deploy to neighborhoods.

Fire Chief Stephen Gollan says this weekend is a good time for everyone to prepare with the tax-free holiday on hurricane supplies

"This year proves weather is unpredictable," he said. "So we want the community to be ready."

