Winter storms up north could create holiday travel nightmare across the country

MIAMI - It could be a travel nightmare for those trying to make it home for Christmas.

Record cold temperatures are on the way, followed by blizzard-like conditions later in the week from the midwest to the northeast.

AAA said nearly 113 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays, up more than three-and-a-half million since last year. Thursday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season, with more than 47-thousand flights scheduled in the US.

Miami International Airport expects 2.5 million passengers between December 21st and January 6th.

That is a 1.5% increase from 2021.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International airport is expecting 1.6 million travelers in that time, which is a 13% jump from this time last year.

However, a predicted winter storm could complicate travel.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm alerts from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.

Nearly 50 million Americans are under a winter storm warning, watch, or advisory.

Several airlines have announced plans on how they will handle this storm. American Airlines said it is all hands on deck to make sure they can get customers to their destinations with limited disruptions. They added that they have teams in place preparing for this.

United Airlines said they will need to make adjustments if they have to.

So far, American, Southwest, and Delta have started offering vouchers to customers to rebook their flights without any change fees.

If your flight is canceled due to weather, you are entitled to a refund.

"You are entitled to a full cash refund of your fare if you don't end up flying that or the airline has an obligation to get you to your destination within a reasonable amount of time," said Clint Henderson. He is Managing Editor at The Points Guy, a site that shares tips on air travel.

One traveler at Miami International Airport said she's already had trouble.

"Because of delays and some hiccups in the Miami Airport as well, I ended up being two hours late so missed my connecting flight to Nashville. So, I've been up all night here," said Andra Malina.

For those who are scheduled to be flying this week, one bit of advice is to download your airline's app as you'll get instant notifications of any changes. Staying on top of updates can help prevent you from being caught off guard.