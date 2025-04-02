Windy, humid days ahead across South Florida

A very warm and windy Wednesday is ahead across South Florida.

It was a mild, muggy start to the morning, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. The heat is on during the afternoon as highs climb to the mid to upper 80s but it will "feel-like" the low 90s in spots when humidity is factored in.

South Florida stays mainly dry and the breeze will build out of the east at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph.

The strong onshore breeze is leading to a dangerously high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, making it unsafe to go swimming in the ocean on Wednesday.

A small craft advisory goes into effect later this evening for boaters navigating the Atlantic and Keys waters due to hazardous marine conditions expected.

The heat wave continues for the rest of the week with high temperatures soaring well above normal for this time of year. Every day, highs will soar to the mid to upper 80s and it will "feel-like" the low to mid 90s when humidity is factored in.

There's only a 10% chance of a stray shower blowing in on the breeze.

It will stay breezy through the weekend which means the risk of rip currents will remain high and rough boating conditions will continue.

The chance of rain stays very low until early next week. Scattered showers and some storms will be possible next Tuesday.