Wet, windy Election Day in South Florida

MIAMI - South Florida is in for a wet and windy Election Day.

There will be scattered showers throughout the day, with some storms possible, due to increasing moisture unrelated to Tropical Storm Rafael. Rain bands from this system will begin to move in on Tuesday night.

A wind advisory has been issued through 1 a.m. Wednesday due to east winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be windy with off-and-on gusty heavy downpours moving in throughout the day as Rafael moves to our south and west into the Gulf of Mexico. Flooding will be possible.

Tuesday morning Rafael was strengthening as it moved near Jamaica with sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. it was moving to the northwest at 13 miles per hour.

A tropical storm watch continues for the lower and middle Keys as tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours. Rafael is expected to move near or over parts of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night and be near or over western Cuba on Wednesday. It is forecast to intensify into a Category 1 Hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean Tuesday afternoon or evening.