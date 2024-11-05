Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 11/5/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman says it will be wet and windy for Election Day, gusts of up to 40 mph are possible. Expect the same on Wednesday with the weather improving on Thursday and Friday.
