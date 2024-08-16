Wet start to weekend as storms move across parts of South Florida, rain chances decrease as drier air comes

MIAMI — A wet start to the weekend with some showers and storms moving across parts of South Florida on Friday morning.

A heat advisory has not been issued today because we will not meet the criteria, and it will not be quite as hot and humid due to more rain and cloud cover.

The highs will climb to around 90 degrees for Friday and it will feel like the upper 90s in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties instead of the 100s like we have seen this past week. The Florida Keys will still feel like the triple-digits but the heat index will not be as high as the last few days.

NEXT Weather 7-Day Forecast CBS News Miami

For Friday afternoon, scattered storms will be possible due to plenty of moisture around with some heavy downpours and localized flooding possible. The chance of rain decreases this weekend as drier air moves in.

Though showers and storms will still be possible for the Keys on Saturday, it will be drier for Miami-Dade and Broward with just some spotty storms.

Highs will stay seasonably hot with the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s.