Weekend in South Florida starts cool but warming trend continues

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another cool start to the day with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s for Broward and Miami-Dade counties and upper 60s in the Keys.

A slight warmup is expected for Friday afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s.

The warmup continues over the weekend as afternoon highs return to average in the lower 80s each afternoon. While there is a 10% chance for a stray shower on Saturday, most will remain dry through the next several days and into next week.

Beachgoers can expect a moderate rip current risk along with winds from the north at around 10 mph. There are no alerts for boaters in the Atlantic waters near Broward and Miami-Dade, but small crafts should use caution if heading out into the water near the Keys.