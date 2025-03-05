Warm and windy Wednesday ahead as quick showers move across South Florida

A warm and windy day ahead as a few showers have moved in across parts of South Florida Wednesday morning.

It is a mild, muggy start with low to mid-70s as highs will soar to the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon under partly sunny skies. South Floridians should hang on to their umbrellas as quick showers will be possible on the breeze, as sustained winds will increase 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts over 25 miles per hour.

18-Hour Wind Gusts Forecast 3/5/2025 CBS News Miami

Hazardous beach and boating conditions will continue. There is a dangerously high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters navigating the Atlantic waters and small craft should exercise caution over the Florida Keys.

A cold front moves in Wednesday night and lows will tumble to the low 60s overnight as a cooler, drier air mass moves in. The highs will be pleasant on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s.

The coldest air arrives Friday morning when lows fall to the low 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Some inland areas may drop to the upper 40s., while lows will drop to the low to mid-60s across the Keys. The highs will remain near normal in the upper 70s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Our rollercoaster ride of temperatures will continue this weekend as we warm up on Saturday and Sunday.

7-Day Highs Forecast CBS News Miami

The lows will fall to the low to mid-60s, while highs will rise to the upper 80s. This weekend, we "Spring Forward" as Daylight Saving Time begins 2 a.m. Sunday and the clocks need to turn forward an hour on Saturday night before bed.