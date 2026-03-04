Substitute teacher fired after being accused of bringing weapon to Broward high school, principal says

A substitute teacher in Broward County was fired from their job on Tuesday after bringing a weapon to a local high school, according to the school's principal.

"An induvial who is not a school district employee, but worked as a substitute teacher through Kelly Services, was found in possession of a weapon," Cooper City High School Principal Sean Curran said in a letter to parents.

In the letter, Curran said that the weapon was found in the substitute teacher's purse during the school-entry screening process on Tuesday morning.

"The weapon was safely secured by law enforcement and the individual was arrested," Curran said.

Curran also stressed in the letter that the incident "did not involve any threats toward our school or students."

In a statement to CBS News Miami, Kelly Service said that they were "deeply concerned" about what took place at Cooper City High School on Tuesday morning.

"This individual's actions were unacceptable and constitute a clear violation of our code of conduct," Kelly Services said in the statement. "This individual is no longer employed by Kelly Education."

The company said that they were fully cooperating with the school district and local authorities during the ongoing investigation.