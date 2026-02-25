2 Broward schools locked down after nearby "federal immigration matter," officials say

Two schools in Broward County were locked down as a precaution on Wednesday morning due to a "federal immigration matter," according to officials.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officials were in the area of Archbishop McCarthy High School and The Pentecostals of Cooper City after a traffic stop that resulted in the federal immigration matter.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff's office said that the unidentified person fled the scene, and additional resources, including an aviation unit, was assisting with the search of the area.

"There is an increased law enforcement presence as officers work to safely resolve the situation," the BSO had said during the search.

Because of the ongoing situation, the Archdiocese of Miami said that both Archbishop McCarthy High School and St. Marks Catholic School were on lockdown, but that students, staff and faculty were safe.

Those lockdowns have since been lifted, officials said.

No other information was provided.