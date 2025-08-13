Warm and muggy across South Florida with scattered early afternoon storms

Wednesday will be another hot and humid South Florida day, but the chance of rain is a little higher than it has been over the last few days.

The day got off to a warm and muggy start, with temperatures in the low 80s and feels-like temperatures in the low 90s.

In the afternoon, highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple digits when the humidity is factored in. Some scattered storms will be possible around midday into the early afternoon. Later in the day, they will be steered inland and toward the West Coast.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Florida Keys waters.

On Thursday, the chance of rain is lower with only a few showers possible. Highs will be seasonably hot in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s.

Friday will be even drier with only isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. With less rain expected, it will be hotter. The NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 93 degrees.

Looking ahead to what's next for the upcoming weekend, it will stay hot and steamy with the potential for spotty showers. The chance of rain is 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.