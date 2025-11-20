Warm Thanksgiving on tap as South Florida's dry pattern persists

South Florida's warm stretch of weather sticks around Thursday and through the weekend.

It was a comfortable start across South Florida with mild low 70s along the coast and cooler 60s inland. This afternoon, highs will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is high. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Keys.

A warm and mostly dry weekend is ahead as high pressure remains in control. Highs will climb close to the mid-80s every afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Late in the weekend, a weakening cold front will settle into North Florida and wash out early next week with another area of high pressure building in from the north. This frontal boundary is expected to be very weak but some moisture may lead to isolated showers. The chance of rain stays low through early to the middle of next week. It will be partly cloudy with highs close to the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to next Thursday, Thanksgiving will be warm with highs in the low 80s and a few showers will be possible.